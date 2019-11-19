The health department's chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya told a portfolio committee meeting in the Gauteng legislature in September last year: “In terms of data lost on hard copies, we have suffered a massive blow. That I must concede to. Even in my office as the CFO, we had a lot of documents, HOD, we had a lot of hard copies there. We sign memos almost on a daily basis. That information indeed has been lost.
“I just want to state to the members that you only have the office of the head of legal that is stationed at BOL (Bank of Lisbon building that burnt down). Processing and directors and everybody else are all stationed at [the building on] diagonal Street. A lot of the files are still there but indeed we did lose quite a good number of files, and those files that have been lost at BOL are of critical cases because obviously the files that would be at the head of legal would be important files,” Lehloenya was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.
The Star reported that issues highlighted in the report included exposed wiring, rotting walls, damaged and suspended ceiling boards and no ablution facilities for disabled employees.
Human Settlements MEC Lebohang Maile told The Star in September that employees from his department were set to move to their new permanent home on 17 Diagonal Street this month. The building was undergoing renovations at the time.
According to The Star, Gauteng Cogta officials would be moved to the former Premier's offices on Simmonds Street. It was unclear where health officials would be moved to.
And on Sunday, the building which was deemed too expensive to renovate after the deadly fire, will be raised to the ground by explosive devices which will likely see parts of the CBD engulfed in rubble after the explosion.IOL