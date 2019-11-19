The Bank of Lisbon fire claimed the lives of three firefighters: Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi.





On the anniversary of the fire in September this year, they were honoured by the local and provincial government.





Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku was part of a team from provincial government to unveil a movable plaque at the Bank of Lisbon building on September 5 this year. The plaque was unveiled as the government commemorated those who lost their lives while fighting the blaze.





The plaque is expected to be moved to the department's new home.





But apart from the lives lost, thousands of official government documents were also destroyed as the building was housed by a number of Gauteng government departments, including Human Settlements, Health, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The health department's chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya told a portfolio committee meeting in the Gauteng legislature in September last year: “In terms of data lost on hard copies, we have suffered a massive blow. That I must concede to. Even in my office as the CFO, we had a lot of documents, HOD, we had a lot of hard copies there. We sign memos almost on a daily basis. That information indeed has been lost. “I just want to state to the members that you only have the office of the head of legal that is stationed at BOL (Bank of Lisbon building that burnt down). Processing and directors and everybody else are all stationed at [the building on] diagonal Street. A lot of the files are still there but indeed we did lose quite a good number of files, and those files that have been lost at BOL are of critical cases because obviously the files that would be at the head of legal would be important files,” Lehloenya was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.

However, Human Settlement employees told The Star two months ago that they feared their new building on 11 Diagonal Street was also not safe. They claimed the building did not meet the basic occupational health and safety standards.



