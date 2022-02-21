PICS: Alert Joburg cops foil kidnapping and arrest three after high-speed chase

Pretoria - Three men have been arrested following swift response by undercover members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) in averting a hijacking and kidnapping. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the undercover officers were patrolling around Kensington on Saturday when they saw the occupants of a Chana Benni being forced out of their vehicle.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has rescued victims of a hijacking and kidnapping in Kensington. Photo: JMPD “Whilst patrolling along Langerman Drive at approximately 16h40, officers witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping taking place at the corner of Orion Street, Kensington. The victims were forced out of a blue Chana Benni at gunpoint,” said Fihla. The officers made a u-turn, and the suspects fled the scene. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has rescued victims of a hijacking and kidnapping in Kensington. Photo: JMPD “A Silver Toyota Etios with no registration plates fled in one direction and a White Toyota Quantum in another direction. Officers then decided to go after the Toyota Quantum as the kidnapped victims were held hostage in the vehicle,” said Fihla.

“A high speed chase ensued and shots were fired, as officers attempted to immobilize the Quantum which was driving recklessly.” The Toyota Quantum lost control and crashed into a tree at the corner of 11th Avenue and 8th Street in Kensington. “Three male suspects were apprehended as one suspect fled the scene on foot. Two 9mm pistols were recovered on scene, and the two hostages were rescued with no injuries reported,” he said.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has rescued victims of a hijacking and kidnapping in Kensington. Photo: JMPD It is alleged that the hostages were carrying a large amount of money which the other group of suspects in the Toyota Etios managed to flee with. Meanwhile, JMPD’s acting chief Angie Mokasi has commended the swift interception and response by the alert officers. “She encourages them to continue to save lives and protect citizens of Johannesburg,” said Fihla.