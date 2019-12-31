Photo: Timothy Barnard/African News Agency (ANA).
Photo: Timothy Barnard/African News Agency (ANA).
Multiple emergency services on Tuesday responded to reports of a pipeline explosion in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911
Multiple emergency services on Tuesday responded to reports of a pipeline explosion in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911
Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).
Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).
Photo: Timothy Barnard/African News Agency (ANA).
Photo: Timothy Barnard/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - A fuel pipeline exploded and erupted into flames in Alberton, Johannesburg on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of injuries, emergency service Netcare 911 said.

In a statement, Netcare spokesman Shawn Herbst said multiple emergency services responded to reports of a pipeline explosion, adding that the circumstances leading up to the fuel line being breached were still unknown.

"At the moment the pipeline is still well alight and police and safety officials have cordoned off the area," he said.
Video: Timothy Barnard/African News Agency (ANA).

"The Ekuruleni fire and rescue services are on scene fighting the fire. At this stage no injuries have been reported however ambulance services will remain on scene."
Video: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

African News Agency (ANA)