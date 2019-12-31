To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Johannesburg - A fuel pipeline exploded and erupted into flames in Alberton, Johannesburg on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of injuries, emergency service Netcare 911 said. In a statement, Netcare spokesman Shawn Herbst said multiple emergency services responded to reports of a pipeline explosion, adding that the circumstances leading up to the fuel line being breached were still unknown.

"At the moment the pipeline is still well alight and police and safety officials have cordoned off the area," he said.

"The Ekuruleni fire and rescue services are on scene fighting the fire. At this stage no injuries have been reported however ambulance services will remain on scene."

African News Agency (ANA)