Johannesburg - Two people have died in a train collision in the Mountain View area of Pretoria North, Netcare 911 paramedics have reported.
"Reports from the scene indicate that on initial assessment two people had sadly died, two sustained critical injuries and had to be flown to hospital via helicopter," said spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
"Approximately another two hundred patients sustained minor injuries. Circumstances leading up to the collision are at this stage unknown however rail authorities and law enforcement have control over the incident."
Pretoria - #TrainCrash #MetroRail Multiple injuries at Mountain View station pic.twitter.com/kNUJpjuUGS— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 8, 2019
African News Agency/ANA
