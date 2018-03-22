Johannesburg - Continous rains have resulted in flash floods in parts of Johannesburg and authorities on Friday warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded.

Power outages in some northern suburbs, including Northcliff, have been reported. In Melrose, a tree fell onto a car. It was not clear if anyone had been injured.

The SA Weather Service has flagged the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal for possible flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said teams have been sent to problem areas to be on standby.

The same applies to Joburg's emergency management services (EMS), where the focus is on 189 informal settlements in the city that are most vulnerable to heavy rain because they are situated near river banks.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Disaster management monitoring teams have been dispatched to all seven regions of the city to monitor any eventuality and to facilitate evacuation procedures whenever there might be a need to do so since there's a possibility of localised flooding.”

JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Pretoria - FALLEN TREE: RT @IAmBenGiey @TrafficSA tree fallen corner Steve Biko and Annie Botha pic.twitter.com/fYmk8FZA5E — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said it was mostly plain sailing on the roads except for a few areas in the north where flooding had been reported.

Minnaar said Leeuwkop Road in Sunninghill as well as Witkoppen Road were flooded, leading to high traffic volumes in the area.

“Our officers are on the scene directing traffic. There has also been flooding on Old Pretoria Main Road and Olifantsfontein. Only one lane is open on Old Pretoria Road.”

Joburg can come take its weather now #flooding pic.twitter.com/pnFXvyiFoQ — McLayne, 97 (@suaveboyyy) March 23, 2018

Minnaar said 15 accidents had been reported between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday.

“The worst accident was a collision between two taxis in Mulbarton in which eight people were injured.” He urged motorists to keep a safe following distance in traffic and to keep their headlights on.

* This is a developing story

The Star and ANA