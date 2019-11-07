Pretoria - A crowd of jubilant Springboks fans lining the Union Buildings' Government Avenue in Pretoria roared with excitement when the World Cup-winning rugby team arrived to kick off their nationwide trophy tour. The crowd cheered again when President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at a makeshift stage to meet the team led by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Several government ministers, including Bheki Cele, Patricia de Lille and Pravin Gordhan. and officials of the SA Rugby Union were present.

The Springbok victory parade follows their epic Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan with the Gauteng leg on Thursday including numerous stops in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

From the Union buildings, the parade will proceed East along Stanza Bopape Street before turning right into End Street.

The parade will proceed along End Street before turning right into Pretorius Street bearing West. The route will take the Springboks and the Webb Ellis trophy along Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street) then into Burnett Street turning into and then Kirkness street which will take the entourage past Loftus.

Picture: GCIS

From there the parade will proceed to Jorissen Street into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square before proceeding along Madiba street.

Between 10:30 to 11:00 there will be a stop at Tshwane House before the parade moves on to Johannesburg.

And if you thought you could get your hands on the trophy? Think again. The SA Rugby Union said it has appointed a special person to manage the movement of the trophy during the parade. Only winning squad members and authorised personnel ate allowed to touch the trophy and with the exception of the players, all other authorised people are required to wear gloves.