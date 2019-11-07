Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and President Cyril Ramaphosa hold the Webb Ellis Cup in front the Union Buildings. Picture: GCIS
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis Trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
Pretoria - A crowd of jubilant Springboks fans lining the Union Buildings' Government Avenue in Pretoria roared with excitement when the World Cup-winning rugby team arrived to kick off their nationwide trophy tour.

The crowd cheered again when President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at a makeshift stage to meet the team led by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Several government ministers, including Bheki Cele, Patricia de Lille and Pravin Gordhan. and officials of the SA Rugby Union were present. 

The Springbok victory parade follows their epic Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan with the Gauteng leg on Thursday including numerous stops in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
Video: African News Agency

From the Union buildings, the parade will proceed East along Stanza Bopape Street before turning right into End Street.

The parade will proceed along End Street before turning right into Pretorius Street bearing West. The route will take the Springboks and the Webb Ellis trophy along Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street) then into Burnett Street turning into and then Kirkness street which will take the entourage past Loftus.

From there the parade will proceed to Jorissen Street into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square before proceeding along Madiba street.

Between 10:30 to 11:00 there will be a stop at Tshwane House before the parade moves on to Johannesburg.

And if you thought you could get your hands on the trophy? Think again. The SA Rugby Union said it has appointed a special person to manage the movement of the trophy during the parade. Only winning squad members and authorised personnel ate allowed to touch the trophy and with the exception of the players, all other authorised people are required to wear gloves.

The SA Rugby Union also said it had taken out insurance for the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of about R570000.

Pretoria route plan

08h30 to 09h30: Union Building South Lawns
09h30: Parade starts in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street
Right into End Street
Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction
Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street)
Right into Burnett Street
Left into Park Street
Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

Pretoria News and African News Agency (ANA)