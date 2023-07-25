PICS: At least 77 injured after bus carrying UJ students collides with Joburg Metrobus

At least 77 people have been injured this morning when two buses collided just in front of the University of Johannesburg’s Auckland Park Kingsway Campus. One of the buses was ferrying students between the renowned university’s campuses.

Spokesperson for City of Joburg’s Metrobus, Goodwill Shiburi said one of the buses involved in the horrific crash belongs to Metrobus. “The accident occurred just after 7 am this morning. There are 77 patients that have been transported to various hospitals in and around Johannesburg. Lucky enough, we do not have fatalities but there are about five critical patients from the total number of 77,” Shiburi told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. At least 77 people were injured when a bus belonging to Joburg Metrobus crashed with a University of Joburg bus. Photo: Joburg Metrobus “As I speak to you, ambulances are cleaning up the place and clearing it with the police. They are currently investigating and looking for eyewitnesses to just explain because the two drivers are unable to speak. They were taken immediately to the hospital.”

Earlier, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL that the crash was “serious”. “Yes, we can confirm that a serious accident occurred this morning on Kingsway Avenue at the University of Johannesburg entrance, involving two buses,” said Fihla. “One of the buses has overturned, and at the present moment, multiple injuries have been reported. We do have officers and paramedics on the scene and the cause of the accident has not yet been determined,” said Fihla.

Meanwhile, the University of Johannesburg said its students who were travelling in one of the buses are receiving medical care and counselling following the crash. “The University of Johannesburg is saddened to have learnt that some of its students were injured in the bus accident this morning. Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families. The university will do everything it can to ensure that the students receive the necessary medical care and counselling,” said UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen. He said preliminary investigations indicated that approximately 19 students were on one of the buses.

“Three students were taken to a local hospital, while 16 others are receiving counselling on campus. No fatalities have been reported,” said Esterhuizen. He said details about the cause of the accident are a matter for police investigation. “Various support divisions from the university, including the UJ medical support services and campus protection were immediately on the scene to assist. The university’s Centre for Psychological Services and Career Development (PsyCaD) had also set up counselling services to support affected students,” said Esterhuizen.