PICS: Boksburg SPCA remove 4m anaconda, 20 rabbits from Van Dyk Park home

Durban - Officials from the Boksburg SPCA Inspectorate seized a 4m Yellow Anaconda and 20 rabbits from a home in the Van Dyk Park area earlier this week. According to the SPCA, the large reptile had been living in a tank in the garden that appeared to be filthy and allegedly rarely cleaned. The SPCA said the tank was soiled with old faeces and the snake's drinking water appeared murky with faecal matter. "The owner initially co-operated with SPCA warnings but then slipped back into bad habits, resulting in the seizure of his animals," the SPCA said.

Furthermore, the rabbits were kept in a small aviary outside and were bred for the sole purpose of feeding the snake, the SPCA said.

"The action of feeding live prey to a captive predator is illegal.

“The terror and stress smaller animals endure when placed in a reptile's enclosure with no way of escape is cruel and unnecessary.

“The confiscation did not go without resistance as the aggressive owner physically obstructed our Inspectors in the execution of their warrant.

“Metro police were called for assistance," the Inspectorate said.

The SPCA thanked officers from the EMPD for their assistance as well as other individuals who assisted with the handling of this magnificent, prehistoric snake.

"All the animals are now safe and in the care of the Boksburg SPCA.

“The owner will be dealt with accordingly," the SPCA said.

The yellow anaconda (Eunectes notaeus), also known as the Paraguayan anaconda is a boa species endemic to southern South America.

It is one of the largest snakes in the world but smaller than its close relative, the green anaconda.

Like all boas and pythons, it is non-venomous and kills its prey by constriction.

