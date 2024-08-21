PICS: Classrooms at Eldorado Park school gutted by fire, just days after a learner was stabbed

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane has expressed concern after an inferno gutted Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park. The fire resulted in significant damage to three classrooms within the Grade 8 and Grade 9 block, according to the provincial education authorities.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the fire initially started in Room 81, located on the first floor of Block C. The fire spread rapidly, completely gutting three classrooms, and the structural safety of the building is now a concern,” according to a statement issued by the department. “Firefighters will provide a report on the extent of the damage, for a decision to be taken on whether it will be safe to continue with teaching and learning at the affected block of classroom.” An inferno gutted classrooms at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park. Picture: Joburg EMS Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chiloane highlighted that a learner was recently stabbed the school. “It is indeed concerning that last week Wednesday there was a stabbing incident of a learner by another learner at the same school. We will not tolerate violence or gangsterism perpetuated in around and our schools,” he said. Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers “In the same breath, we are closely monitoring the situation and we are certain that learning and teaching will resume accordingly at the school.”

City of Joburg’s EMS said there were no injuries from the fire. “The fire was reported at 2.26pm and no injuries were sustained during this incident,” said spokesperson Xolile Khumalo. “EMS continues to implore residents to take extra precautions when using electrical appliances or any substances that may lead to fire.”