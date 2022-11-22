Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PICS: ‘Coffee shop’ selling booze shut down in Sunnyside as Tshwane mayor clamps down on illegal businesses

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams together with members of his office and the Tshwane Metro Police. Photo: Twitter/tshwane_mayor

Published 22m ago

Share

Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams together with members of his office and the City’s Metro Police, raided Sunnyside on Tuesday and shut down businesses which were in contravention of by-laws and operating illegally.

Williams said the municipality had a duty to make sure that businesses comply with operational and regulatory demands.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Customers should not worry about entering into a business that is a death trap.“

Williams said they shut down a business which was operating as a coffee shop from the outside, but selling alcohol.

“Their liquor licence expired three years ago. Calling the place a coffee bar is not going to fool us,” he said.

More on this

The City conducted the raid with its health inspectors and they checked expiry dates on some of the products on the shelves.

“We can’t allow these shops to make money while risking the health of our residents,” said Williams.

A butchery was also closed after the business owner failed to produce legal paperwork.

Story continues below Advertisement

William said they would continue conducting regular by-law inspections to ensure that every business complied with the law.

IOL

Related Topics:

local government and authorityCity of TshwaneService DeliveryMunicipalitiesLocal Government

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela