PICS: ‘Coffee shop’ selling booze shut down in Sunnyside as Tshwane mayor clamps down on illegal businesses

Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams together with members of his office and the City’s Metro Police, raided Sunnyside on Tuesday and shut down businesses which were in contravention of by-laws and operating illegally. Williams said the municipality had a duty to make sure that businesses comply with operational and regulatory demands.

“Customers should not worry about entering into a business that is a death trap.“ Williams said they shut down a business which was operating as a coffee shop from the outside, but selling alcohol. “Their liquor licence expired three years ago. Calling the place a coffee bar is not going to fool us,” he said.

The City conducted the raid with its health inspectors and they checked expiry dates on some of the products on the shelves. “We can’t allow these shops to make money while risking the health of our residents,” said Williams. A butchery was also closed after the business owner failed to produce legal paperwork.

