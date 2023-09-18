PICS: Commotion as Tembisa residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist

A man allegedly caught stealing money from a cash-in-transit van which had been robbed by unknown assailants, was arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD). EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the arrested man was one of the two men seen by police officers walking away from the crime scene, carrying bags loaded with money.

Thepa said the EMPD’s community liaison unit officers attended to a cash-in-transit heist at corner of Sam Molele Drive and Link Road, Liliba section, Tembisa. “The EMPD officers spotted a crowd of people gathered and what looked like a commotion while travelling along Sam Molele Drive direction of Link Road. On close inspection they noticed that a cash van had just been robbed,” Thepa said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested one man after community members in Tembisa looted a cash-in-transit van which had been robbed. Picture: EMPD “It is alleged that while driving, they (EMPD officers) saw two males carrying bags and trying to hide them. When approached, one of the men ran away. Fortunately, one was cornered near the park after a chase.”

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested one man after community members in Tembisa looted a cash-in-transit van which had been robbed. Picture: EMPD The arrested man was taken to the Rabasotho police station. “He is facing a charge for possession of goods suspected to be stolen. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.” In July, some residents of KwaMashu north of Durban helped themselves to money scattered on the ground after suspects blew up a cash van near Bridge City Mall in a heist during the night.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, explosives had been used to blow up the armoured vehicle. “On arrival (reaction officers and SAPS) discovered that explosives were used to blow up the armoured vehicle. The suspects had fled prior to the arrival of first responders. “The public were in the process of stealing money left behind by the suspects,” said Balram.