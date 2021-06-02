PICS: Cops find cocaine worth R400m in 12-foot ski boat being towed by bakkie on the N1

Pretoria– Different law enforcement units in Gauteng on Wednesday pounced on a vehicle and seized 800 kilograms of “compressed pure” cocaine with an estimated value of R400 million.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] national spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said one person was arrested.

“A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested on the N1 north near the R21 Flying saucer interchange by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau (SANEB head office), Pretoria Serious Organised Crime, Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) of the Hawks with the assistance of Crime Intelligence [unit] head office,” Mogale said.

“It is alleged that a bakkie that was towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received. Upon searching the boat the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent,” the Hawks spokesperson said.

The Hawks national head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya lauded the law enforcement team that made the major drug bust.

"Today's drug seizure has dealt a blow to these illegal activities. Let us not leave any stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs within the country,” Lebeya said.

African News Agency/ANA