PICS: Cops swoop on 5 men for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms

Pretoria: The Gauteng Traffic Police has arrested five people who were allegedly found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation on the N12 freeway in Zuurbekom, as part of the safer festive season operation.

“The suspects comprising of one foreign national and four South Africans aged between 29 and 41 years were intercepted while driving a sedan Ford Mondeor, silver in colour. The suspects were ordered to step out of the vehicle and immediately searched together with their vehicle,” said Maremane. “Upon searching the vehicle, the officers discovered two suspected illegal firearms at the rear seat – one .38 revolver loaded with ammunition and one 9mm Beretta pistol. The firearms were seized together with the vehicle.” The Gauteng Traffic Police has arrested five men for possession of unlicensed firearms. Photo: Supplied Maremane said the five were detained at Bekkersdal police station and were expected to appear in Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has commended the officers for the “swift arrest of the alleged criminals and for ensuring that Gauteng citizens are and feel safe during the heightened festive season period”, said Maremane. “The confiscation of the illegal firearms augurs well in our quest to create a safer province, since most of them are used in the commission of serious and violent crimes,” he said. “Lastly, the Gauteng Traffic Police calls upon the general public to work closely with the law enforcement authorities to expose criminal elements in their respective spaces to ensure a safer festive season.”

The Gauteng Traffic Police has arrested five men for possession of unlicenced firearms. Photo: Supplied Last month, the South African Police Service arrested a 39-year-old man for alleged possession of an unlicensed assault rifle and ammunition at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg. At the time, Johannesburg central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man was arrested while he was in a taxi. “Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties of stop and search when they searched passengers inside a taxi to Kimberley. They recovered a rifle and ammunition inside a sports bag belonging to one of the commuters,” said Mbele.