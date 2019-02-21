JOHANNESBURG - Good Party Leader, Patricia de Lille on Thursday embarked on her house call and campaign in Pimville Soweto, where she was met by a small group of some of her followers. Dressed in party T-shirts the supporters numbering less than 20 warmly greeted the leader of the fledgling party .

De Lille went door to door to address residents and was met by families, one of these resident's, Johanna Leduma, 65 said the grant she receives from government is not enough even if she only pays R100 towards her rent.

"We have been saying this for years that the rent people have been paying [is for houses that] have been paid off a long time ago. Mama you have paid that rent finished over and over again," said the former mayor of Cape Town.

De Lille, who quit the Democratic Alliance launched the Good party two months ago, said she wants to see the country that is loves so dearly succeed.

However, she said she feels that if good people do nothing towards helping, everything bad will happen.

Disillusioned resident Thabo Seemela, who cares for his elderly parents - mother Angie, 80, and his 83-year-old blind father David Seemela - said he has been on a waiting list for an RDP house since 1996.

"I grew up in this area, but people outside the country who just got here are in those houses," complained Thabo Seemela.

De Lille lamented that some people who have been allocated such houses have opted to sell them - something they know they are not supposed to do.

On preparations for the general elections on 8 May, De Lille said: "I want to take the opportunity to thank all activists and volunteers for taking the time to come here. I am meeting the provincial coordinating committee to discuss material you may need".

De Lille made the announcement of her party's formation on 18 November and of its name on 2 December and will compete in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Her visit in Soweto is aligned with the Good party's manifesto launch in Gauteng on 24 February.

African News Agency (ANA)