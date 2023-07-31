PICS: Delivery biker killed in Ekurhuleni after crash with a Hyundai sedan

Police in Ekurhuleni are probing a case of culpable homicide after a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed during a crash with a Hyundai sedan. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said at around 6.35pm on Saturday, July 29, officers from Alberton responded to a reported accident at the corner of Vermooten and Louisa where a motorcyclist was involved.

“On arrival, officers found a smashed Hyundai sedan and the destroyed Bigboy motorcycle, occupying the intersection and nearby there was a covered motionless body, believed to be of the 27-year-old male biker,” Thepa said. Thepa said a 44-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai sedan was rushed to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital for medical treatment, due to slight injuries she had sustained. A 44-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after her vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, crashed with a motorbike in Alberton. Photo: EMPD “It is not clear at this stage what occurred before the crash, but it seems as if one of the drivers disobeyed a red traffic light. A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Brackendowns police station, for further investigations,” said Thepa.

Earlier this month, three individuals died in a tragic collision on Balfour Road, Ekurhuleni, when a Volkswagen Golf rammed into an oncoming Volkswagen Polo. A 27-year-old man, who was travelling on a delivery motorbike was killed during a crash with a Hyundai sedan in Alberton. Photo: EMPD At the time, Thepa said EMPD officers responded to an emergency call regarding the collision involving two motor vehicles near the Leversburg filling station on Balfour Road. “Upon arrival, EMPD officers discovered the remnants of a black Volkswagen Golf hatchback and a silver Volkswagen Polo hatchback in the centre of the roadway,” Thepa said at the time.

“The details of events leading to the crash remain unclear at this point, but preliminary investigations suggest that as the Volkswagen Golf hatchback exited the filling station and entered the main roadway, it collided with the silver VW Polo,” she said. “The collision unfortunately led to the deaths of two men and one woman, all in their twenties.” Thepa reported that a culpable homicide case has been registered, and police investigations are underway.