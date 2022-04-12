PICS: Devastating KZN floods wreak havoc in Durban

The unprecedented floods in Durban have caused massive damage to infrastructure, uprooting homes, destroying roads and sinking vehicles.
Reports indicate at least 45 people have lost their lives so far as the heavy rains continue to cause damage across the coastal city.
African News Agency photojournalist’s Doctor Ngcobo and Theo Jephta have been on the ground, taking pictures of the ensuing destruction on the streets of Durban.
Unprecedented rainfall of between 180mm and 310mm was also recorded in parts of the city, as authorities now urge parents not to send pupils to school as the rain continues to pour, leaving a trail of destruction across the city.
The opposition party the DA has called on the government to declare the province of KwaZulu-Natal a disaster zone, saying that municipalities have limited resources and disaster management is not up to the challenge.
“Given the current conditions, the DA urges the premier to recommend to the national disaster centre that KZN be declared a disaster zone,” the DA’s Martin Meyer said earlier.
The South African Weather Service also has warned earlier on Tuesday that more rainfall and widespread flooding is expected overnight in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.
“Following a weekend of widespread rainfall over much of the country this past weekend, the cut-off low system responsible for the inclement weather began moving eastwards over KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape overnight,” the weather service said in a statement.
It has also issued a Level 9 for heavy rain in the province, calling on the public to be alert.
