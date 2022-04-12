Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

PICS: Devastating KZN floods wreak havoc in Durban

  • South Africa – Durban – 12 April, 2022 – Damage caused by floods in and around Durban. Places most affected were Prospecton, Isipingo, Ntuzuma and North Coast road. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

    South Africa – Durban – 12 April, 2022 – Damage caused by floods in and around Durban. Places most affected were Prospecton, Isipingo, Ntuzuma and North Coast road. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

The unprecedented floods in Durban have caused massive damage to infrastructure, uprooting homes, destroying roads and sinking vehicles.

Reports indicate at least 45 people have lost their lives so far as the heavy rains continue to cause damage across the coastal city.

African News Agency photojournalist’s Doctor Ngcobo and Theo Jephta have been on the ground, taking pictures of the ensuing destruction on the streets of Durban.

Unprecedented rainfall of between 180mm and 310mm was also recorded in parts of the city, as authorities now urge parents not to send pupils to school as the rain continues to pour, leaving a trail of destruction across the city.

The opposition party the DA has called on the government to declare the province of KwaZulu-Natal a disaster zone, saying that municipalities have limited resources and disaster management is not up to the challenge.

“Given the current conditions, the DA urges the premier to recommend to the national disaster centre that KZN be declared a disaster zone,” the DA’s Martin Meyer said earlier.

The South African Weather Service also has warned earlier on Tuesday that more rainfall and widespread flooding is expected overnight in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

“Following a weekend of widespread rainfall over much of the country this past weekend, the cut-off low system responsible for the inclement weather began moving eastwards over KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape overnight,” the weather service said in a statement.

It has also issued a Level 9 for heavy rain in the province, calling on the public to be alert.

South Africa – Durban – 12 April, 2022 – Damage caused by floods in and around Durban. Places most affected were Prospecton, Isipingo, Ntuzuma and North Coast road. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - A road is washed away in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Morningside, Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - Two cars submerged in the water on North Coast road. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - A bridge is washed away by the floods in Ntuzuma. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - An overall damage caused by floods in and around places in Durban. Places most affected were in Prospecton iSipingo, Ntuzuma, North coast road and many other areasPicture Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - An overall damage caused by floods in and around places in Durban. Places most affected were in Prospecton iSipingo, Ntuzuma, North coast road and many other areasPicture Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 Rain in abundance came over Durban yesterday.Independent Reporters and Photographers saw the damage to peoples lives first hand yesterday. Zubair Mohammed sadly looked at his car under the water in his yard yesterday in Bonela, Durban. Allot of the Durban Residents had to leave their homes and others were trapped in their homes with other people not so lucky to make it out alive because of the rain yesterday in Durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - A car is rolled over by heavy flooding water in North coast roadPicture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 Rain in abundance came over Durban yesterday.Independent Reporters and Photographers saw the damage to peoples lives first hand yesterday. Members of the Fire Brigade is seen searching for a young man that was allegedly trapped under the ruble in durban. Allot of the Durban Residents had to leave their homes and others were trapped in their homes with other people not so lucky to make it out alive because of the rain yesterday in Durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

