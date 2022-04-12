PICS: Devastating KZN floods wreak havoc in Durban

South Africa – Durban – 12 April, 2022 – Damage caused by floods in and around Durban. Places most affected were Prospecton, Isipingo, Ntuzuma and North Coast road. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - A car is rolled over by heavy flooding water in North coast road. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - Members of the Fire Brigade is seen searching for a young man that was allegedly trapped under the ruble in durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - Rain in abundance came over Durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - Zubair Mohammed sadly looked at his car under the water in his yard in Bonela, Durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - Two petrol storage tanks transported by trucks were swept in to the ocean in Durban because of the heavy rain. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - Durban Residents had to leave their homes and others were trapped in their homes with other people not so lucky to make it out alive because of the rain. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - An overall damage caused by floods in and around places in Durban. Places most affected were in Prospecton iSipingo, Ntuzuma, North coast road and many other areas. Picture Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - An overall damage caused by floods in and around places in Durban. Places most affected were in Prospecton iSipingo, Ntuzuma, North coast road and many other areas. Picture Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - An overall damage caused by floods in and around places in Durban. Places most affected were in Prospecton iSipingo, Ntuzuma, North coast road and many other areas. Picture Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Durban - 11 April 2022 - A road has fell in because of the rain. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)