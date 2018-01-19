January 20 - A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed when he lost control of his bakkie and crashed through a fence and into a tree near the 11th and Protea roads intersection in Northmead, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Saturday morning.

Johannesburg - A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed when he lost control of his bakkie and crashed through a fence and into a tree near the 11th and Protea roads intersection in Northmead, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Saturday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on its side against a residence fence. Upon closer inspection paramedics found the body of a man lying trapped inside the bakkie," ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Picture: ER24

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, he said.

African News Agency/ANA