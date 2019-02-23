An expensive Ferrari was wrecked when the driver lost control of the vehicle in Sandton, Johannesburg and crashed into a lamppost. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - An expensive Ferrari supercar was wrecked when the driver lost control of the vehicle in Sandton, Johannesburg and it crashed into a lamppost late on Friday night, injuring a passenger. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 10.38pm to reports of a car crash on the R511 William Nicol Drive near the Witkoppen Road Bridge in Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Ferrari lost control in wet weather crashing into a light pole coming to rest back in the road. The driver escaped injury whilst the female passenger sustained moderate injuries."

The passenger was treated on the scene and transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

Picture: Netcare 911

Picture: Netcare 911

African News Agency/ANA