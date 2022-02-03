PICS: Five family members die in blaze after car crash with a fuel tanker

Pretoria – At least five people were killed in a collision when a light motor vehicle collided with a petrol tanker late on Wednesday night, the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services said. Spokesman William Ntladi said five people in the car died in the blaze which was attended to by the City of Ekurhuleni assisted by crews from the City of Johannesburg.

“It was reported by an off duty firefighter. On arrival, both vehicles were well alight,” he said. Five people were killed in a collision when a light motor vehicle collided with a petrol tanker on Wednesday night. Photo: Supplied/Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services Ntladi said a specialised foam tanker and water tankers were used to contain and eventually extinguish the blaze. “What seems to be the entire family members inside the light motor vehicle, five lives perished and burned beyond recognition.

“Both the truck driver and assistant sustained critical injuries and were transported to nearby hospital for further medical care. The cause of the crash is undetermined and still under investigation by law enforcement officials,” he said. Ntladi said the operation to douse the flames involved about 50 firefighters both City of Ekurhuleni and City of Johannesburg. Five family members were killed in a horrific crash between a light motor vehicle and fuel tanker in Ekurhuleni. Photo: Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services Last month, at least 17 people were burnt beyond recognition, while eight others escaped with injuries, in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo.