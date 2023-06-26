PICS: Five passengers killed as Toyota Etios falls off Ekurhuleni bridge and bursts into flames

Pretoria - At least five people died in a horrific accident in Germiston, after the driver lost control and the vehicle, a Toyota Etios, fell off a bridge. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said one person survived the crash.

“An accident occurred on Main Reef Road and corner Croxley Street in the Heriotdale area, Germiston. The driver of the vehicle lost control with five other passengers in the vehicle and fell off the bridge,” she said. “The maroon Toyota Etios, unfortunately caught fire and only an 18-year-old male with slight injuries survived the accident and was taken to the nearest hospital. Five people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling, a Toyota Etios, fell off a bridge in Germiston. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police “The other five between the ages of 18 and 20 were declared dead on scene,” said Thepa.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said a case of culpable homicide will be registered at the nearest police station. Five people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling, a Toyota Etios, fell off a bridge in Germiston. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Earlier this month, at least four people died in a horrific collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a BMW sedan on the N17 East in Ekurhuleni. At the time, Thepa said the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near the Tonk Meter Road off-ramp.

“A VW Polo which had three female occupants collided with a BMW sedan driven by a unknown male. The Jaws-of-Life were used to extract the trapped occupants. Four people died in Ekurhuleni when a VW Polo occupied by three women collided with a BMW driven by an unidentified man. Photo: EMPD “All occupants including drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is still being investigated,” said Thepa. “The use of intoxicating substance is not excluded from investigations.”