JOHANNESBURG - Four people died and 22 people were injured, two critically, when several vehicles were involved in a pile-up in what is believed to have been poor visibility on the N1 south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 8.20am to reports of a serious crash on the N1 in the direction of Johannesburg between the Grasmere Toll Plaza and the N12, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, multiple vehicles, including trucks, cars, minibus taxis, bakkies, and a bus were involved in a pile-up.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four people had sustained fatal injuries, two others sustained critical injuries, and about 20 other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

Motorists on the scene believed the crash might have occurred due to bad visibility from either smoke or mist. All necessary authorities were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)