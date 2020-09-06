PICS: Four Johannesburg hair salon clients injured as truck crashes into salon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Four clients in a hair salon in Johannesburg were injured when a truck mounted the pavement and crashed into the salon, while a number of other people were also injured in vehicle accidents in the city this weekend, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly after 9.20am on Saturday morning to reports of a road accident in Bertha Street in Rosenttenville in the south of Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement. According to reports from the scene of the accident, the driver of a truck apparently lost control of the vehicle which then crashed over the pavement and into a packed hair salon, he said. Medics found that four people in the hair salon had sustained moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said. Picture: Netcare 911 In a similar incident in the west of Johannesburg, a car mounted the pavement and smashed through a boundary wall.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a car crash in Oudtshoorn Street in Coronationville, Herbst said.

Reports from the scene of the accident indicated that the driver of a light motor vehicle also apparently lost control of the vehicle which subsequently crashed through a roadside boundary wall.

"The patient, an adult male, also the only occupant [of the car], sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

And in another incident in Johannesburg, the driver of a luxury sports car also apparently lost control of the car which then crashed and rolled, Herbst said.

Picture: Netcare 911

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly before midnight on Friday night to reports of a crash in Swartkoppies Road in Patlynn AH in the south of Johannesburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in a rollover. The patient, an adult male, sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA