Drugs, chemicals, and equipment confiscated from a house in Braamfischerville, Soweto. Photo: SAPS

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Johannesburg have arrested four people at a house allegedly used as a laboratory to manufacture Mandrax in Braamfischerville, Soweto, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Saturday. Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the drug haul was worth millions of rand.

"The multi-disciplinary team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce Mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when the team swooped, seizing a large amount of Mandrax tablets, other chemicals, and equipment.

"All four suspects were arrested on the property. The entire haul is suspected to be running into millions of rand," Ramovha said in a statement.

Photo: SAPS

The four people arrested, aged between 35 and 59, would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Photo: SAPS

African News Agency (ANA)