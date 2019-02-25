Over 980 Mandrax tablets were found with an estimated street value of R48 900. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A 30-year-old man was arrested for being in a possession of Mandrax tablets in Klipspruit, Soweto, Gauteng Traffic Police said on Monday. The police said the suspect was arrested on Saturday during a covert operation led by the Gauteng Traffic Police's, Special Law Enforcement Unit. Over 980 Mandrax were found with an estimated street value of R48 900.

"The magnitude of drug dealings in Gauteng is a major concern for our government and its effect in society should not be underestimated. Most communities struggle with substance abuse particularly nyaope and most crimes that are recorded in our province are attributed to this scourge," Gauteng Community Safety member of the executive council (MEC) Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said.

"My department will continue to raise awareness about substance abuse with a view to break the demand and supply value chain of drugs. This will allow us to share information on the modus operandi used by the syndicates and manufacturers to assist government to remove drug dealers from the society."

She appealed to the community members to report all suspected drug dealers and refrain from engaging in substance abuse particularly drugs which is rife in the province.

"Working together we can ensure a safe and secure environment for all citizens,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

The man is in custody and is expected to appear at Kliptown Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency/ANA