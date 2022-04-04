PICS: Gauteng woman in court after her missing nephew’s body is exhumed from her backyard

Pretoria – The acting provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major General Girly Mbele, has condemned the incident in which a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted to death by his aunt and buried in the backyard. The 35-year-old woman was arrested, and on Monday, she was expected to appear before the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

The teenager, identified as Neo Mahlangu, was reported missing by the aunt last month. Neo had apparently visited his aunt when he was attacked and murdered. A Gauteng woman is appearing in court for allegedly murdering her nephew Neo Mahlangu in Tsakane. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA The aunt’s 14-year-old son reportedly assisted his mother in beating Neo to death and burying the body in the backyard. The body has been exhumed by police from a large pit which the aunt reportedly hired people to dig in the pretence of wanting to install a water tank.

A Gauteng woman is appearing in court for allegedly murdering her nephew Neo Mahlangu in Tsakane. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA Meanwhile, police in Gauteng arrested more than 700 suspects in weekend operations throughout the province for different crimes, including rape, sexual offences, murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of suspected stolen property, and illegal trading of liquor. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said others were nabbed for allegedly dealing in drugs, driving under the influence of liquor, and some were undocumented immigrants. "The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Girly Mbele, led the operation that was conducted in Honeydew at Johannesburg district where 37 undocumented persons were brought in to be processed by department of home affairs," said Sello.

She said detectives arrested 136 wanted suspects for various crimes during a tracing operation, and two people were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. “The police in Ekurhuleni district arrested 432 suspects, of which 12 were for possession of drugs, two for dealing in drugs, and four illegal shebeens were closed, and fines were also issued for contravening the Liquor Act,” said Sello. In Tshwane, Sello said 235 suspects were arrested during an operation on tracing wanted suspects.

“The police further closed down 10 liquor outlets for selling liquor without a valid licence, including failure to comply to comply with the Liquor Act, 16 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 39 undocumented persons were also brought in to be processed by the department of home affairs,” she said. “Police in West Rand District also continued with efforts to fight crime within their communities. They arrested 125 suspects during the operation, which focused on tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks, compliance inspection at liquor outlets and second-hand goods dealerships.” Additionally, police seized illegal firearms, ammunition, liquor, drugs, and dangerous weapons and issued traffic fines for contravention of the Road Traffic Act.

