Johannesburg - The Gift of the Givers Foundation has provided aid to the fire victims in Alexandra with the donation of 200 blankets and mattresses. The donation was made on Tuesday night following the fire which destroyed around 500 homes and left 1 500 people destitute.

"Initial assessment puts the number of victims at 1 500 with about 500 homes destroyed. An electrical pylon with high voltage cable fell to the ground close to the shacks. A number of victims have taken shelter in Gift of the Givers' Green Village since last night. The village is in close proximity to the disaster area," Gift of the Givers said in a statement.

Disaster Management and Gift of the Givers have set up a Command Centre and Shoprite/Checkers, a Gift of Givers corporate partner, is jointly feeding the affected people at the village.

"All donated supplies to Disaster Management and Gift of the Givers will be housed at our village and distributed from here in an organised manner. Contributions of roof sheeting, linen, towels, new clothing, blankets, mattresses, sanitary pads, bottled water, food and hygiene items will be accepted. Mayor Herman Mashaba's office thanked Gift of the Givers for our rapid intervention last night," said the foundation.

African News Agency (ANA)