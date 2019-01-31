Pitch Black Afro accused of murdering his wife, Catherine Modisane, appeared in Johannesburg Magistrate court to apply for bail. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Pitch Black Afro's bail bid was postponed again on Thursday after the prosecutor handed in photos showing the hip hop artist's murdered wife, Catherine Modisane, with facial bruises. Those seated in the public gallery were asked to leave the courtroom before the pictures were presented by prosecutor Mzamo Mathe.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis will now make a ruling on bail on February 7.

Du Plessis said defence lawyer Mishack Maluleke needed to convince him that his client, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was likely to be acquitted.

"In every bail application there is always a possibility that a person is likely to be acquitted but you have to persuade the court," said Du Plessis.

Maluleke told the court that Ngcobo's fight with his wife was not planned.

The State believes they have a strong case against the accused.

Ngcobo, who has been behind bars for more than a month, will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Bail has been postponed several times at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Ngcobo is suspected of killing his wife at a bed and breakfast lodge in Yeoville on December 30 last year.

