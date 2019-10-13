PRETORIA - A woman has been rescued and hospitalised with a broken ankle after falling on a hiking trail in a Pretoria nature reserve on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly after 2.30pm "to a fall" at the Wonderboom Nature Reserve in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 58-year-old female hiking with a younger family member lost her footing and fractured her ankle in the process."

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and, once on the scene, hiked to the woman's location. She was found to have sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic.

Once treated and stabilised, the woman was carried to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.