JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro police (JMPD) on Thursday used rubber bullets to disperse protesters who had blocked Raheema Moosa Street in the CBD. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a group of foreign nationals had attacked policing officials but added that he was unsure yet as to the reason for this.

"Officers fired rubber bullets to disperse on group of protesters that were blocking Raheema Moosa Street," said Minnaar. "JMPD officers have been deployed to control the situation."

Minnaar urged motorists to avoid using Jeppe, Troye, Delvers and Von Wielligh streets.

"Traffic is congested in the inner city due to vehicles being diverted."

He confirmed that no injuries or arrests have been reported as yet.

Unrest in the Johannesburg CBD. Foreign nationals causing chaos. Police are reportedly being attacked. pic.twitter.com/ES7SAodGlo — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 1, 2019

Unrest in the Johannesburg CBD. Foreigners running amok. pic.twitter.com/i0rWzUt0Yf — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 1, 2019





African News Agency (ANA)