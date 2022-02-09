PICS: Joburg man arrested over drugs worth R800 000 concealed in vehicles

Pretoria: A 37-year-old man was due to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, charged with contravention of the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act as well as illegal dealing in drugs estimated to have a street value of R800 000. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the Hawks n Germiston received intelligence from a warehouse in Olifantsfontein on Monday, about a vehicle which was dropped off for shipment to Cape Town. The vehicle was believed to be transporting drugs.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for dealing in drugs after narcotics with a street value of about R800 000 were found concealed in several cars north of Johannesburg. Photo: Hawks "A swift operation was conducted, together with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's K9 unit, at a warehouse where narcotics dogs reacted positively to suspicious parcel from a Silver Mercedes Benz," she said. "Police seized suspected crystal meth concealed in a secret compartment inside the vehicle. Further investigation led the team to premises in Bryanston, Randburg where two more vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum and a Fortuner, were found in the yard." Upon searching the residence, a person fled the scene on foot and police gave chase.

"The suspect was apprehended and brought back to the crime scene for questioning. He was positively identified and linked to the narcotics seizure from the warehouse earlier in the day. The investigation team arrested and charged the suspect," said Mulamu. "Inside both vehicles, police recovered suspected ephedrine and more crystal meth concealed in secret compartments." The vehicles were confiscated for further investigation.