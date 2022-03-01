PICS: Malawian, South African and Mozambican trio arrested as cops rescue kidnapped Gauteng businessman

Pretoria – The police have rescued Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal who was kidnapped from his business premises on Friday last week. Asmal is the owner of Fred’s Hardware in De Deur, in the south of Joburg.

“The national crime intelligence anti-kidnapping task team has made yet another breakthrough in less than five days after a Vereeniging businessman, Zaheer Asmal, was kidnapped at his business premises on Friday morning,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. Three suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping of Vereeniging businessman, Zaheer Asmal. Police and private security companies raided a house in Lenasia South at midnight and freed Asmal. The third suspect was arrested in Roodepoort. More arrests are expected. pic.twitter.com/XVV3c83I9b — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 1, 2022 She said just before midnight on Monday, the task team led a multi-disciplinary operation consisting of members of the special task force (STF), the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), and assisted by private security. “The team swooped in at three identified addresses, one in Lenasia South where the victim was found unharmed.

“At this address, the police arrested the owner of the property, a 70-year-old Mozambican national,” said Mathe. At the second address in Ennerdale, police found a dark grey Toyota Hilux bakkie and fake registration number plates which were allegedly utilised in committing the crime. The police have arrested three people at different addresses and rescued Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal who was kidnapped at his business premises last week. Photo: SAPS “One suspect, a Malawian national was arrested,” said Mathe.

“When the police arrived at the third address in Roodepoort, the police were met with gunfire, (but) fortunately none of the task team members sustained any injuries. “One suspect, a South African national was arrested. “One unlicensed firearm was also seized.”

All three suspects are facing charges relating to kidnapping and robbery with aggravated circumstances. The police have arrested three people at different addresses and rescued Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal who was kidnapped at his business premises last week. Photo: SAPS The South African national is facing additional charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as attempted murder. “In the past week alone, the task team has arrested eight suspects linked to kidnappings where ransom demands were made,” said Mathe.