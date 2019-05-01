Picture: Netcare

Pretoria - A man died and two were left in a critical condition after their vehicle collided with a cow. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening on Kliprivier Road in Midvaal, Gauteng

According to reports from the scene, the light delivery vehicle collided with a cow.

Upon arrival, medics assessed the scene and found three adult males trapped in the vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Services had to use the jaws of life to free the patients.

Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said one of the occupants was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene, while the other two patients were found to be in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

Picture: Netcare

"Once treated both patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

Herbst said the cow also died on the scene.

African News Agency/ANA