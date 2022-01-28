PICS: Man killed in horrific Gauteng head-on collision

PRETORIA – A 30-year-old man lost his life, while another one was left in a critical condition following a horrific motor vehicle collision on the R114 near Herion Bridge in Gauteng on Thursday. Emer-G-Med said its paramedics arrived on the scene before 9am and found the twisted frame of a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi occupying the width of the roadway.

“On closer inspection of the light motor vehicle, a male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Emer-G-Med said. A MAN was killed, and another one critically injured in a horrific head-on collision in Gauteng. Photo “A second man was found in a critical condition and several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further definitive care.” The South African Police Services attended the scene and will be conducting a probe into the collision.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has found that South Africa’s much-loved Volkswagen Polo contributes to the largest fatal crashes in the country, followed by the Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Quantum which is a popular minibus taxi. The study has revealed that the Volkswagen Polo, the Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Quantum also account for the highest number of speed infringement fines issued in South Africa. A baseline study – titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context – which was published last month analysed fatal crash data from October 1, 2017 to June 30 last year, a period of almost four years.