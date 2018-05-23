Johannesburg - Gauteng Transport member of the executive council (MEC) Ismail Vadi on Wednesday shut down Brakpan taxi rank in Ekurhuleni following the killing of four taxi drivers.

“No taxis will be allowed to operate from the taxi rank and law enforcement personnel will be deployed to the affected area tonight,” said Vadi.

He said the taxi rank will remain closed until the situation relating to the taxi industry in the area stabilises.

Forensic investigators comb the scene of deadly taxi violence which claimed the lives of four taxi driver in Brakpan on Wednesday. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Eight people, six of whom were believed to be private security guards and two taxi owners, were arrested in connection with the killings, Vadi said.

Police confiscated four pistols and five heavy calibre rifles during the arrests.

African News Agency