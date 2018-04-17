



The highway was closed off after a man, in his 70s, was shot several times while driving his Audi A4 late Wednesday afternoon.





Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the shooting and closure of the highway as a result of the incident.





Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo explained how the incident allegedly unfolded.





"It's alleged that the deceased, a Pakistani national, was driving along the highway during a traffic jam when he was approached by two suspects.









"They then fired several shots through the window, fatally wounding the man, before speeding off in a white Elantra."





Masondo added that the victim was alone in his car at the time of the incident but would not confirm reports that the incident was a "hit" on the man.





A case of murder has since been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage.





IOL

