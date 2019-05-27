Ekurhuleni - Motorists are urged to avoid the N3 near Vosloorus following a Monday afternoon horror crash that claimed nine lives and left more than 20 people injured. The crash happened at around 1.43pm near the Barry Marais off-ramp.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a serious collision near the off-ramp and upon arrival, found patients lying all over the road.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that nine people had sustained fatal injuries and at least another twenty five patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical," Herbst said.

District manager media liaison for Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) William Ntladi also confirmed the crash as well as the number of those killed but put the number of those injured at 21.

He explained that 12 vehicles were involved in the collision; six trucks, one bakkie, two taxis and three cars.

"One of the taxis burnt down and in it, one passenger who was unable to escape. He was burnt beyond recognition.

"One of the truck drivers was also trapped in his vehicle and jaws of life had to be used to free him while the driver of the bakkie, among the deceased, was also trapped in the bakkie and also had to be freed," Ntladi told IOL.

According to Ntladi, the horror crash was allegedly caused by thick smoke from a nearby grass fire that made its way onto the highway.

He added that relevant authorities were at the scene removing the bodies and conducting a scene rehabilitation and urged urged motorists to avoid the area.

Herbst confirmed that all the injured patients were treated on scene by advance life support personnel and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.