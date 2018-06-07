JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Friday said they impounded nine unroadworthy taxis.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said when Chief of the JMPD David Tembe stopped a taxi at approximately 9.30am for driving in the emergency lane on M1 south at the Glenhove off-ramp, he discovered that the taxi was unlicensed and that it bizarly displayed a disc describing microwave and washing machine installations. The taxi was impounded for investigation.

“Eight other taxis were also fined R500 each at the same spot for using the emergency lane and were impounded for being unroadworthy."

In a separate joint operation which took place last night by JMPD K9, Gauteng Traffic Police, and the Hawks, Minnaar said Dube Hostel in Soweto was raided four male suspects arrested.

Two of the suspects were wanted for double murder and for shooting at JMPD and SAPS K9 police officers during May, and two were found in possession of explosives and linked to cash-in-transit heists.

All four the suspects have been detained at Meadowlands police station.

African News Agency/ANA