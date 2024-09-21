PICS: One dead and over 2,000 people displaced after shacks burned down at informal settlement in Pretorius Park

A fire claimed one life and left over 2,000 people displaced when over 800 shacks were engulfed in flames at informal settlements in the early hours of Saturday in Woodlake Street, Pretorius Park in Tshwane. City of Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) said firefighters responded to the fire at about 4am.

"The centre immediately dispatched multiple firefighting resources from Silverton Fire Station, Hazelwood Fire Station, Central Fire Station, Mamelodi Fire Station, Centurion Fire Station and Heuweloord Fire Station to the scene," said EMS spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni. "These included two fire trucks, an industrial pumper, a mobile command unit, two rapid intervention units, a water carrier and a district commander's unit." Mnguni said firefighters found most of the shacks already engulfed in flames but managed to save a few and extinguished fire just after 5am.

“About 814 shacks burned down and about 2,600 people were affected by the fire,” said Mnguni. Mnguni said a man was treated on-site and transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for critical burn injuries while a woman with a critical medical condition was also treated on-site and transported to Mamelodi Hospital. “A third patient sadly suffered fatal burn injuries,” said Mnguni.