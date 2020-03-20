PICS: Operation O Kae Molao dragnet secures arrests of some of Gauteng's most wanted

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Parktown - Police have arrested over 800 people in a multidisciplinary operation, O Kae Molao, conducted in various parts of Gauteng. Among those arrested are the suspects that have been on the Gauteng police’s list of wanted suspects who committed serious and violent crimes including murder, car-hijacking, armed robbery, rape, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, dealing in drugs and fraud. Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major General André Wiese, deputy provincial commissioners, Ekurhuleni district commissioner and Chief of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, led various law enforcement agencies in Springs and Kwa-Thema where they recovered stolen vehicles and parts of reported stolen vehicles. Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the team was also instrumental in the arrest of suspects who were found in possession of drugs, dagga, explosives and fraudulent documents. Five illegal liquors outlets were closed down and traffic fines to the value of R51 900 were issued at the roadblocks. "Substance and alcohol abuse are considered to be the major generators of most serious and violent crimes in Ekurhuleni. In dealing with this scourge, police closed down 20 illegal liquor outlets in Tembisa and Ivory Park. Nine suspects were also arrested for dealing and possession of drugs," Masondo said.

Masondo said the district commissioners of Sedibeng, Tshwane, West Rand and Johannesburg led similar operations in their respective precincts.

"Sedibeng focused on Sharpeville where the proliferation of drugs and counterfeit goods were addressed. Eight suspects were arrested for dealing and possession of drugs while counterfeit goods that include cigarettes, cosmetics and shoe polish were confiscated. Suspects were also arrested for possession of stolen property and traffic fines to the value of R3000 were issued," Masondo said.

He said the presence of the multidisciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao was felt in Carletonville and Khutsong in the West Rand as more than 80 suspects were arrested for crime ranging from murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property.

"Places that are known to be harbouring illegal miners were raided where police arrested suspects who were found with gold bearing material. Six liquor outlets were closed down while traffic fines to the value of R76300 were issued at the roadblocks. Police have received complaints of illegal activities taking place at a dumping area in the East of Johannesburg. Information gathered revealed that most of the suspects are from the nearby Booysens Informal Settlement," he said.

A raid was conducted in these areas during Operation O Kae Molao where police arrested suspects for armed robbery, possession of drugs, common robbery, perjury and contravention of Gambling Act. Operations were conducted in Midrand and Dobsonville in Soweto where the main focus was to ensure that second-hand goods dealerships comply with the relevant Act and that no illegal activities are taking place.

Masondo said six of these places were found to have contravened the Second Hand Goods Act and fines to the value of R9000 were issued. Suspects were also arrested for possession drugs, dagga and house breaking implements.

"The senior officers from SAPS and other law enforcement agencies from Tshwane took Operation O Kae Molao to the streets of Garsfontein, Mamelodi East and Temba. The operations started with the tracing of wanted suspects by the detectives. Two hundred and forty suspects were arrested for crime ranging rape, murder, attempted murder, business robbery, house robbery, possession drugs, pointing of firearm as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Traffic fines to the value of R49 350 were issued while seven unlicensed liquor outlets were closed down," he said.

All arrested suspects are due to appear in court soon.

The Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Wiese extended his thanks all the community members who continue to work with the police in combatting crime.

He further appealed to anyone who witness crime being committed or have information that can help in the fight against crime to please call crime stop on ‪08600-10111‬.

Information can also be given anonymously by using MySAPS App.