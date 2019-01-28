Johannesburg - The African National Congress in Johannesburg on Sunday thanked Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng for helping to build a new house for Gogo Johanna Baloyi, 66, whose dilapidated house had been widely reported on in the media. The ANC said Sechaba Khumalo, its local ward councillor in Orlando, Soweto, had been on a campaign to help Gogo Baloyi who had been living in a house where some of the walls had collapsed.

"It is truly gratifying to know that there are still people who respond when a call is made for their helping hand. This also shows that councillors cannot do everything alone in communities, but needs everyone’s hands on deck to ensure that services are delivered," Johannesburg ANC caucus chief whip Solly Mogase said.

"We are happy as the Johannesburg ANC caucus that the man of God [Motsoeneng] heeded this call and has bettered the life of a senior citizen."

On Saturday, civic society activists from #NotInMyNameSA, community members, and Incredible Happenings church members demolished Gogo Baloyi's dilapidated house, beginning the process of constructing a new four-bedroom house for her.

Leading the charge in a blue work suit, the charismatic church leader Motsoeneng gave the house the first blows of a construction club-hammer as Gogo Baloyi ululated at the prospect of a replacement of her three-walled kitchen which had been hit by several storms for almost three years.

“It was brought to my attention that there are elderly people here, three of them – a 66-year-old [Gogo Baloyi], her sister who is 59, and in the shack, it’s their brother who is 58 years old. They have children and they are sick. Spiritually, we are praying with them but physically we have joined hands with the CEO of Jozi FM, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), and Incredible Happenings Construction, and other partners to do the building so that they see the love of God,” said Motsoeneng on Saturday.

“When this project is done, this two-bedroom house is going to be a four-roomed house. It will have a bathroom and a toilet inside. It’s going to be a beautiful, complete, well-plastered home,” he said.

Gogo Baloyi said the thunderstorms which ravaged Gauteng last year almost collapsed the remains of her house, particularly the kitchen which had only three walls remaining.

“Now I feel deep inside me that those are things of the past. I have always wanted help, but I could not get it. It’s worse for me because I am unwell. We give all the praise to God,” she said, holding back tears on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)