PICS: Pilot injured after light aircraft crashes near Lanseria Airport

Details are still sketchy, but Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the scene of the light aircraft crash just after 10am.

Pretoria – A light aircraft crashed near the Lanseria Airport in Gauteng on Friday morning.

“On arrival on scene the wreckage of small aircraft was found in a field,” according to Emer-G-Med.

A light aircraft has crashed near the Lanseria Airport in Gauteng. Picture: Emer-G-Med

“The pilot and only occupant was found on scene and treated for moderate injuries. The necessary investigations will be conducted by the aviation authorities,” it said.

Earlier this month, two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital, after a light aircraft crashed on the Olifantsbos Road at Cape Point.