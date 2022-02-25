PICS: Pilot injured after light aircraft crashes near Lanseria Airport
Share this article:
Pretoria – A light aircraft crashed near the Lanseria Airport in Gauteng on Friday morning.
Details are still sketchy, but Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the scene of the light aircraft crash just after 10am.
“On arrival on scene the wreckage of small aircraft was found in a field,” according to Emer-G-Med.
“The pilot and only occupant was found on scene and treated for moderate injuries. The necessary investigations will be conducted by the aviation authorities,” it said.
Earlier this month, two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital, after a light aircraft crashed on the Olifantsbos Road at Cape Point.
At the time, EMS spokesperson Deanna February said EMS responded to the incident which involved a light aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on the Olifantsbos Road at Cape Point.
February said two male patients sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospitals nearby by a private ambulance service. Neither patient was seriously hurt.
Cape Medical Response (CMR) said the pilot managed to glide the aircraft to the Olifantsbos tar road to execute an emergency landing where. The plane veered off the roadway and into the bush.
SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Howard-Clayton, confirmed that a light private aircraft crash occurred along Link Road in the Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park.
Howard-Clayton said all emergency personnel were immediately informed and responded timeously. She said the light aircraft had two occupants who suffered minor injuries, and they had been transported to hospital for further examination.
IOL