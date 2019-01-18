Johannesburg - The murder case against Thulani Ngcobo better known as “Pitch Black Afro” has been postponed to January 24 for formal bail application. The well-known Hip Hop artist allegedly murdered his wife Catherine Modisane at a bed and breakfast lodge in Yeoville on December 30.

On Friday, he appeared in an empty gallery in Johannesburg Magistrate's court.

The Matofotofo hitmaker has been behind bars for more than a week and was expected to apply for bail.

State prosecutor Mzamo Mathe told the court that the formal bail application could now continue since his address had been verified.

He said they have interviewed Pitch Black Afro's aunt, as it emerged that he would be staying with her if bail was granted.

Ngcobo’s defence made a request to Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne for the case to be postponed to allow them time to prepare for the bail application.

Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne granted the request.

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance.

