PICS: Preparations under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Preparations are under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, set to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday. Ramaphosa was re-elected last week at the first sitting of the National Assembly following the country’s May 29 elections. Ramaphosa secured 283 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, who received 44 votes from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Addressing the media at a recent briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the ceremony will be held at the Union Buildings Amphitheatre and its South Lawns from 9am. “The President-Elect will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Raymond Zondo and he will take an Oath or Affirmation which text is included in Schedule 2 of the Constitution,” Ntshavheni explained.

The ceremonial elements will include, a 21-gun salute, a salute flight by the South African Air Force, inspection of a South African National Defence Force battalion, a Battalion march past, and a massed fly past, thereafter the newly sworn-in President of the Republic will deliver his Inaugural Address. Road closures Road closures around the Union Buildings will be implemented from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday. Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes; Pretorius Street, Park Street, Du Toit Street, Greef Street, Frederika Street and Justice Mahomed Street.

Picture: Supplied ORTIA interruptions

The OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) said the passenger terminal arrivals and the cargo road will be temporarily closed from Tuesday until Saturday. "The road closures are a safety and security precautionary measure to facilitate the arrival and departure of Heads of State during the Presidential inauguration. "To properly manage the flow of traffic, kindly note that vehicles on airport roadways will be diverted by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to the departures (upper) roadway as well as Parkade 2 South, Levels 2 and 3 for pick-ups and drop-offs," ORTIA said.