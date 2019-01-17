Johannesburg - Preparations to demolish the Bank of Lisbon building, which was engulfed in flames in September last year leading to the deaths of three firemen, were under way on Thursday. Workers from Jet Demolition were seen inside the government building conducting an assessment.

Kenton Kahn from Jet Demolition company's safety department said all the surrounding buildings would be notified of the date of the actual demolition.

“We are still doing the preparations, the staff's belongings that inside still needed to be removed, so it might take place between April and June,” said Kahn.

Spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi said investigations into the cause of the fire were near completion.

Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)





“The investigation report it's not yet out at this stage but I am sure it will be released soon,” said Mulaudzi.

Last month the building was secured with a stronger corrugated zinc fence after a number of break-ins.

African News Agency/ANA