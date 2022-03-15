PICS: R700 000 drugs seized in Gauteng as alleged dealers are found hiding in ceiling

Pretoria - The Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court has remanded two men in custody after they were arrested for allegedly dealing in narcotics. The duo’s arrest came after law enforcement agencies were alerted to suspected illegal drug dealings at a residential dwelling in the Vereeniging area, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Story continues below Advertisment

A search and seize warrant was issued for the police operation. “On Friday 11 March 2022, the investigation team kept surveillance at a positively identified premises and pounced on the accused allegedly packaging drugs in small plastic packets for distribution,” said Mulamu. The Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court has remanded Amandi Henry Ogbuonye and Amobi Christian Eze after they were arrested for allegedly dealing in narcotics. Photo: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] The accused, Amandi Henry Ogbuonye, aged 39, and Amobi Christian Eze, aged 30, fled the scene on foot, abandoning some of the suspected drugs on the premises.

“A chase ensued, and authorities found both Ogbuonye and Eze hiding at their neighbour’s ceiling, in possession of more drugs. They were immediately apprehended and charged with illegal dealing in drugs and possession of drugs,” said Mulamu. “Amongst other seized items, the investigation team confiscated a silver Chevrolet, electronic gadgets and narcotics worth approximately R700 000.” The Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court has remanded Amandi Henry Ogbuonye and Amobi Christian Eze after they were arrested for allegedly dealing in narcotics. Photo: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] The two were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Monday, pending further investigations.

Story continues below Advertisment

The duo will return to court on March 23. IOL