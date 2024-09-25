PICS: Residents injured as fire engulfs Midrand complex on Heritage Day evening

Families residing at the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand have been relocated to places of safety after fire engulfed the residential complex on Heritage Day. A distress call was received after 9pm on Tuesday, and firefighters rushed to the scene.

In an update on Wednesday morning, spokesperson for the City of Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) Xolile Khumalo said the inferno had been extinguished and firefighters were conducting damping down operations. “The residential complex is located on Broadwalk Street in Midrand, about one kilometre from the Gautrain station. The majority of residents were evacuated safely,” said Khumalo. Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS She added that EMS firefighters had conducted a “room by room” search inside the complex.

“No fatalities have been reported so far. Patients who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. The number of residents is not determined at the moment,” said Khumalo. The residential complex has about 130 apartments. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Khumalo said the second floor of the residential complex was engulfed by the inferno. “The cause of fire will be investigated as soon as fire fighting operations are completed. The city is in talks with the owner of the complex regarding accommodation arrangements,” said Khumalo.

Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS “EMS continues to urge residents of Johannesburg to scrutinize accommodation facilities before taking residency and please ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use.” In another update on Wednesday morning, Khumalo said an arrangement for the alternative accommodation for the residents had been reached. “The owner of the complex will provide accommodation to all residents affected,” she said.