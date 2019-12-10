PICS: SA Air Force helicopters used to rescue hotel guests, residents from Pretoria floods









A SANDF helicopter airlifts Centurion Hotel guests and staff to safety following the floods in and around the Centurion area. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Two South African Air Force (SAAF) helicopters were dispatched on Monday to assist stranded residents in Pretoria's Centurion and Mamelodi areas following flash floods as a result of the continuing torrential downpours being experienced in Gauteng. SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said an SAAF Atlas Oryx helicopter and an Agusta A-109 Light Utility [A-109 LUH] Helicopter airlifted 79 stranded people at the Centurion Lake Hotel to safety. "A total of three people airlifted from the hotel were taken to Unitas Medical Centre for medical assistance. The two helicopters proceeded to Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, and successfully airlifted five people who were trapped by flash floods to safety," said Mgobozi. He said no injuries were reported in Mamelodi. The two helicopters completed the two air rescue missions at around 5pm on Monday.

"There were no fatalities reported during both rescues," said Mgobozi.

​Meanwhile, civil rights group #NotInMyName has urged South Africans to help community members in Mamelodi who have lost their belongings due to the floods.

"There are no reported casualties thus far and everyone has been accounted for. However, the floods have destroyed homes and left people stranded," said secretary-general Themba Masango.

"The City of Tshwane has called out on community members and organisations to contribute relief material towards flooding victims at locations including the Nellmaphius Library and the Centurion Fire Station. If you have additional blankets, food, and perhaps even clothes, please deliver them at the designated hall closest to you."

African News Agency (ANA)