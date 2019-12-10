Pretoria - Two South African Air Force (SAAF) helicopters were dispatched on Monday to assist stranded residents in Pretoria's Centurion and Mamelodi areas following flash floods as a result of the continuing torrential downpours being experienced in Gauteng.
SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said an SAAF Atlas Oryx helicopter and an Agusta A-109 Light Utility [A-109 LUH] Helicopter airlifted 79 stranded people at the Centurion Lake Hotel to safety.
"A total of three people airlifted from the hotel were taken to Unitas Medical Centre for medical assistance. The two helicopters proceeded to Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, and successfully airlifted five people who were trapped by flash floods to safety," said Mgobozi.
He said no injuries were reported in Mamelodi.
The two helicopters completed the two air rescue missions at around 5pm on Monday.