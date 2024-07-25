PICS: SA police officers jet off to Paris to assist with policing functions at Olympics

A total of 15 police officers from the South African Police Service( SAPS) have jetted of to the 2024 Paris Olympics to help with policing functions. The members who are from different provinces and comprise of seven females and eight male left South Africa on Wednesday evening.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the members who have more than 10 years of experience in Public Police Order Unit are expected to commence their functions ahead of the two week summer Olympic Games. Wishing them well in the endeavours was SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Picture: SAPS Explaining the deployment Mathe said that SAPS is the only SADC law enforcement agency to be taking part in this skills sharing opportunity. “This is in relation to crowd management control capabilities following a request from the French Government for members from various security officers including SAPS to provide support to its Interior Security in their mission to ensure a safe and secure event.”

She said this was funded by the French Government. Wishing them well in the endeavours was SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. He said the opportunity to deploy members on a global stage is an opportunity to share expertise and knowledge to enhance SAPS crowd management capabilities.

“Our Public Order Police officers have been involved in the policing of several world class events including the BRICS summit and AGOA which took place without incident and disruptions. “We are confident that this opportunity will allow members to come back to share and transfer skills and knowledge to other members which will assist us in enhancing the policing of large gatherings and crowds.” Mathe concluded by wishing their men and women in blue goodluck.