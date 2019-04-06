Johannesburg - Six people were injured, some critically, when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the R114 in Neitgedacht, north of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics were flagged down by a passing motorist who had spotted the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

On arrival about 30 minutes after midnight, ER24 paramedics, along with another service, found a minibus taxi smashed against a large tree. Four men were found lying inside the vehicle while two others were found lying outside.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver and the front passenger were trapped and in a critical condition. The two other men inside the vehicle, as well as the two outside, had sustained only moderate injuries.

Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the two trapped men. Once freed, paramedics treated all the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

Once treatment had been completed, a critically injured passenger was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to a nearby hospital. The other patients were transported by ambulance to nearby facilities, Meiring said.

In a separate statement, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 00.30am to reports of a crash on the R114 close to Heron Bridge College in Randburg.

