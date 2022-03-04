PICS: Stop repairing and washing cars on street pavements, or your tools will be impounded – JMPD

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has noticed an increase in the number of vehicles being repaired or washed on pavements and open spaces across the city, in contravention of the municipal by-laws. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said there were consequences for such actions.

“Under the City of Johannesburg’s public roads and miscellaneous by-laws, no person may clean or repair any part of a vehicle, or wash or paint any article or object on a public road, unless in the case of an emergency breakdown of a vehicle when emergency repairs may be done,” Fihla told IOL. “Anyone who contravenes or fails to comply with the provisions of this by-law is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or, in default of payment, imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months after a written notice has been issued and served on the person.” He said according to the municipal by-laws, a written notice must first be served on the transgressor, ordering them to stop using municipal ground for such purposes.

Earlier this week, JMPD officers impounded tools from an “illegal” mechanic for repairing a vehicle on a public road in the Joburg inner city. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it had observed an increase in people repairing or washing cars on roads and pavements, and warned that this contravened by-laws. Picture: JMPD “No person may repair any part of a vehicle, dry or paint any article or object on any public road except in the case of an emergency breakdown of a vehicle, when emergency repairs may be done,” the police unit wrote on its Facebook page. Fihla said the makeshift repair and carwash joints had become a common sight across the city.

“Officers have been constantly enforcing, and at most times, the transgressor is warned before tools are impounded,” he said. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned that repairing vehicles on roads and pavements is illegal, unless it is an emergency. Picture: JMPD “We can attest that most people are not aware of this by-law and more educational campaigns need to be conducted to make people aware that it is illegal to repair your vehicle on a public road, unless it is an emergency.” IOL